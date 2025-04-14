Travis Scott Cooks Up In The Studio After Coachella Set

Travis Scott doesn't rest—he reloads. Just hours after electrifying the Coachella stage with a spectacle of flame, lasers, and surprise guests, the Houston artist slipped from headliner to hitmaker, diving straight into the studio. While most performers might take a breath, Scott fired up his creative engine. He’s already cooking again, and his fans are eating it up. The frenzy started with a post on X, confirming new music was already underway. The tweet—“TRAVIS SCOTT WORKING ON NEW MUSIC RIGHT AFTER COACHELLA”—unleashed a tidal wave of internet reactions. One reply from @realivanmucha simply read: “Scott is a great cook.” The phrase instantly became a rallying cry across the timeline. Memes, one-liners, and fan theories followed like clockwork. “Let him cook,” fans echoed, now less a meme and more a mantra of admiration for an artist who lives in constant motion.
The responses reflected a mix of awe, amusement, and pure disbelief. “Bro addicted to this game,” wrote @GrzesiekR1. Another user joked he might be recording from a Waffle House booth. Some fans couldn’t fathom the energy. “Does he even blink?” asked @Spiritsipsolana. Others simply offered salutes. “His work ethic is phenomenal,” said @mannyyszn. Even the skeptics tuned in. One post read, “He can keep it,” but still, the eyes remained on the feed, watching what he’d do next.
Travis Scott Coachella
Meanwhile, @FlameWontMiss dropped an edit so cinematic it looked like an Emmy campaign teaser. It cemented the moment: Travis Scott wasn’t just working. He was building a myth in real time, fueled by adrenaline and algorithmic momentum. Scott’s 2025 Coachella set was more than a performance. It was a visual onslaught, a sonic rollercoaster, and a statement of intent. With guest appearances—most notably Playboi Carti—and a few unreleased tracks scattered among his Utopia hits, it felt like a preview of a new chapter. The night pulsed with energy, but for Scott, it was just the beginning.
Insiders say he’s drawing from the emotional residue of Utopia and the raw charge of performing live. His next project aims to blend rage-fueled production with more layered experimentation. He’s reportedly focused on “rebuilding” his sound while pushing creative limits. A cryptic studio photo began circulating online, captioned “4/4 = 1.” No one knows what it means. But the speculation, like the music, is simmering. Whatever he's cooking, the culture's hungry for it.
