Travis Scott Cooks Up In The Studio After Coachella Set

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 186 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Fireworks shoot off over the Coachella stage during Travis Scott's set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 13, 2025.
Travis Scott promised new album in 2025 after the chart-topping success of his latest album, Utopia. He is on the Circus Maximus Tour.

Travis Scott doesn't rest—he reloads. Just hours after electrifying the Coachella stage with a spectacle of flame, lasers, and surprise guests, the Houston artist slipped from headliner to hitmaker, diving straight into the studio. While most performers might take a breath, Scott fired up his creative engine. He’s already cooking again, and his fans are eating it up. The frenzy started with a post on X, confirming new music was already underway. The tweet—“TRAVIS SCOTT WORKING ON NEW MUSIC RIGHT AFTER COACHELLA”—unleashed a tidal wave of internet reactions. One reply from @realivanmucha simply read: “Scott is a great cook.” The phrase instantly became a rallying cry across the timeline. Memes, one-liners, and fan theories followed like clockwork. “Let him cook,” fans echoed, now less a meme and more a mantra of admiration for an artist who lives in constant motion.

The responses reflected a mix of awe, amusement, and pure disbelief. “Bro addicted to this game,” wrote @GrzesiekR1. Another user joked he might be recording from a Waffle House booth. Some fans couldn’t fathom the energy. “Does he even blink?” asked @Spiritsipsolana. Others simply offered salutes. “His work ethic is phenomenal,” said @mannyyszn. Even the skeptics tuned in. One post read, “He can keep it,” but still, the eyes remained on the feed, watching what he’d do next.

More: Travis Scott Shows Love To Drake's "NOKIA" With Electrifying Mashup At Coachella

Travis Scott Coachella

Meanwhile, @FlameWontMiss dropped an edit so cinematic it looked like an Emmy campaign teaser. It cemented the moment: Travis Scott wasn’t just working. He was building a myth in real time, fueled by adrenaline and algorithmic momentum. Scott’s 2025 Coachella set was more than a performance. It was a visual onslaught, a sonic rollercoaster, and a statement of intent. With guest appearances—most notably Playboi Carti—and a few unreleased tracks scattered among his Utopia hits, it felt like a preview of a new chapter. The night pulsed with energy, but for Scott, it was just the beginning.

Insiders say he’s drawing from the emotional residue of Utopia and the raw charge of performing live. His next project aims to blend rage-fueled production with more layered experimentation. He’s reportedly focused on “rebuilding” his sound while pushing creative limits. A cryptic studio photo began circulating online, captioned “4/4 = 1.” No one knows what it means. But the speculation, like the music, is simmering. Whatever he's cooking, the culture's hungry for it.

More: Travis Scott Sold Out Circus Maximus Tour In India, China, South Korea Within Minutes

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1438
Olympics: Basketball-Men Semifinal - USA-SRB Music Travis Scott Confirms New Music Is "Really On The Way" 1467
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.4K