Travis Scott Cooks Up In The Studio After Coachella Set

Travis Scott doesn't rest—he reloads. Just hours after electrifying the Coachella stage with a spectacle of flame, lasers, and surprise guests, the Houston artist slipped from headliner to hitmaker, diving straight into the studio. While most performers might take a breath, Scott fired up his creative engine. He’s already cooking again, and his fans are eating it up. The frenzy started with a post on X, confirming new music was already underway. The tweet—“TRAVIS SCOTT WORKING ON NEW MUSIC RIGHT AFTER COACHELLA”—unleashed a tidal wave of internet reactions. One reply from @realivanmucha simply read: “Scott is a great cook.” The phrase instantly became a rallying cry across the timeline. Memes, one-liners, and fan theories followed like clockwork. “Let him cook,” fans echoed, now less a meme and more a mantra of admiration for an artist who lives in constant motion.

The responses reflected a mix of awe, amusement, and pure disbelief. “Bro addicted to this game,” wrote @GrzesiekR1. Another user joked he might be recording from a Waffle House booth. Some fans couldn’t fathom the energy. “Does he even blink?” asked @Spiritsipsolana. Others simply offered salutes. “His work ethic is phenomenal,” said @mannyyszn. Even the skeptics tuned in. One post read, “He can keep it,” but still, the eyes remained on the feed, watching what he’d do next.

Travis Scott Coachella

Meanwhile, @FlameWontMiss dropped an edit so cinematic it looked like an Emmy campaign teaser. It cemented the moment: Travis Scott wasn’t just working. He was building a myth in real time, fueled by adrenaline and algorithmic momentum. Scott’s 2025 Coachella set was more than a performance. It was a visual onslaught, a sonic rollercoaster, and a statement of intent. With guest appearances—most notably Playboi Carti—and a few unreleased tracks scattered among his Utopia hits, it felt like a preview of a new chapter. The night pulsed with energy, but for Scott, it was just the beginning.