Eminem Returning With "Houdini" Has Us Revisiting One Of His Best Tracks Of The 2020's Decade, "Godzilla"

Eminem stunned the music world late last month with his announcement of his first album in four years, The Death of Slim Shady. Overall, this is a huge deal for a lot of reasons. Despite the fact we just mentioned, this LP has the potential to be the Detroit icon's final record. Additionally, this project is a way of killing off his unforgettable "Slim Shady" alter ego.

This is building up to be a massive event, especially with the world building that Em has going on. Everything from the album trailer to the title of the lead single has been creatively done. Speaking of which, the name of the track will be "Houdini", and it is expected to drop this Friday, May 31. Because we are anxious for the long-awaited return of Eminem, we are taking a quick look at his last album, Music To Be Murdered By. This project kicked off the near third decade of his career and it was a solid release overall.

Relisten To "Godzilla" By Eminem & Juice WRLD

One track that had a lot of people buzzing at the time was "Godzilla", featuring the late Juice WRLD. The track was electric and still is now, as we got some old school Em, especially on the speedy backend. Hopefully, "Houdini" will be just as big as this track was. That is part of the reason we are anxious, and not just straight-up excited. With the narrative that his works since 2017 have been lackluster even with some highlights like "Godzilla", this possible final album could change that tone and its why "Houdini" must get this LP off to a strong start.

What are your thoughts on "Godzilla" by Eminem and Juice WRLD? Is this his best song of the 2020's decade so far, why or why not? How do you think "Houdini" is going to sound when it drops this Friday? Do you see Eminem making any callbacks to Music To Be Murdered By when The Death of Slim Shady drops? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Eminem. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm just a product of Slick Rick and Onyx, told 'em lick the balls

Had 'em just appalled, did so many things that pissed 'em off

It's impossible to list 'em all

And in the midst of all this

I'm in a mental hospital with a crystal ball

Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?

