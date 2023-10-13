Lupe Fiasco’s Unreleased “Out There” From “Food & Liquor” Makes Its Way To Streaming

One of the top-tier, yet underrated lyricists of the mid-2000s, Lupe Fiasco, is giving fans a little nostalgia with this single. However, it is not released under his streaming accounts, nor is it totally a single. It is actually under the profile, Chill's Spotlight. It has been around for about four years and it releases some underground tracks that have not seen the light of day. There are quite a few Lupe cuts from this account and one of them is "Out There."

The die-hard fans of his will know that this was originally going to land on his debut album, Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor. According to HipHop-N-More, it was first called "Real Recognize Real (Pills)," but it was replaced. It did make it on to the leaked version, though. Somehow, someway, Chill's was able to dig it out of the archives and give it the shine it never got.

Listen To "Out There" From Lupe Fiasco Provided By Chill's Spotlight

It is a really solid track and you can find it above on Chill's Spotlight, Vol. 6 - Underground. There are a few other tracks from other underground names, too. This track shows just how much talent Lupe has always had. Even on a leaked track, he is still bringing his A-game. Be sure to show it some love.

Quotable Lyrics:

Proceeds go towards the buying of Capri's classics

With the wheels to match it

So they can mac it

Like an automatic weapon, steppin' off into traffic

