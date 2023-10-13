Sommer Ray Says She Slept With Cole Bennett, Claims He Isn’t Famous

Model Sommer Ray revealed on a recent N3on stream that she had previously slept with music video director Cole Bennett. Furthermore, Ray claimed that Bennett "wasn't famous". Bennett is best known as the founder of Lyrical Lemonade. Lyrical Lemonade, also known as LL, is a blog that has helped given rise to a number of popular rappers. Figures such as Lil Pump and Ski Mask the Slump God had their early rises featured on the blog, helping their achieve larger mainstream success. Bennett also directed the music for for "Lucid Dreams" by the late Juice WLRD. Bennett's 2023 credits include Jack Black's "Peaches" and Drake's "Another Late Night".

It's not the first time that Ray has opened up about her love life. Back in 2021, Ray claimed that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with Megan Fox, leading to their now-infamous relationship. Bennett has not issued a response to Ray's savage admission at the time of writing.

Big Year For Cole Bennett

While Bennett, like many music video directors, may not be a household name, his work certainly is. Aside from the aforementioned projects, he also linked with Lil Yachty to direct the colorful music video for "Tesla". Elsewhere, Bennett also made an appearance at the NFL draft for his hometown Bears. "It's pretty crazy to be here right now. I'm off a few Bud Lights so give me a second here. But I recognize that I'm in Kansas City, so go Chiefs. But I'm really here to say bear down. Where we at Chicago?" Bennett joked with the crowd during the third round. After composing himself, Bennett announced the 64th overall pick, with the Bears taking defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Bennett also recalled a "texting war" he had with Kanye West. "Kanye hits me the night it's supposed to drop -- the night before -- and he's like, 'let's make the video black and white'." Bennett said of Ye's "Mixed Personalities" video. "I said we have to think about Melly here. It's his song at the end of the day. It's his vision. He's also not here to have an input on it. So I really think we should follow the initial vision that we all had," Bennett continued, noting that Ye was not the lead artist on the track.

