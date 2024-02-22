Kodak Black Had Fans In A Trance With "Tunnel Vision"

Kodak Black is someone who has had a few troubles over the last few years. Recently, he was put in jail on drug charges and was kept there for quite some time. However, yesterday, he was finally released. Unfortunately, he came right out of jail and threw a rock at a reporter. Overall, it was not a good look for the artist, although some people are blaming the reporter. Whatever the case may be, this has been a bit of a whirlwind, and there is no doubt that fans are concerned for his future.

When these kinds of things happen, fans reminisce about the good times of an artist. As it pertains to Kodak Black, there are plenty of gems from the late 2010s. Of course, one of those songs is none other than "Tunnel Vision." This track came with some production from Metro Boomin, and one could make the argument that it is one of Kodak's biggest hits. All of the acclaim is for very good reason.

Kodak Black With A Modern Classic

From the hypnotic production to Kodak's singing on the song, there is something endearing here. Moreover, he came through with some pretty funny quotables that fans will immediately recognize. When you think about 2016 and 2017-era Kodak, this is certainly one of the first tracks you think about. Hopefully, he can stay out of trouble, and give us more gems like this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

I jumped up out the Wraith, Kodak bought a Wraith

I get any girl I want, any girl I want

She want me to save the day, but I ain't got a cape

She wanna see me every day, she wanna be my bae

