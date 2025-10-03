Diddy didn't get the worst possible legal punishment today, but he certainly didn't get the most favorable result either. Earlier today, the controversial mogul received a 50-month prison sentence for his two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. That equates to just over four years, with an additional three to four months.

His defense, along with his six children, tried to paint him as a more sympathetic character, who does care about others. Ultimately, Judge Arun Subramanian wasn't biting on their arguments and emotional words. "A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case. You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freak offs and hotel nights. The evidence of the abuse is massive. [...] A significant sentence is required to deter... The Court is not convinced this would not happen again," he said.

Outside of the lengthy list of sexual assault and abuse allegations he's been hit with over the last few years, Diddy may have also cost himself this heftier result based on his behavior in court.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik alleged that the record executive was already planning speaking engagements in Miami next week. This caused an uproar with her and the rest of the prosecutors. "That is the height of hubris," she reportedly said.

Diddy Prison Sentence

Of course, 50 Cent, who you all know has a long-running beef with Diddy, pointed out his foe's overconfidence, making a joke out of it in the process. "Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, [shrugging emoji] I’m available! [grinning squinting emoji]," he wrote on IG.

The caption was shared alongside a sketch drawing in court of Diddy crying. The father of seven was in tears while his children spoke about how much their dad has improved for the better.