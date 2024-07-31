Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Stealth” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is coming out in a fresh "Stealth" colorway, and it's all grey. Literally, the entire sneaker is grey. No wonder they called it "Stealth." This new colorway is sleek and subtle, perfect for those who love a minimalist look. The all-grey design gives the Air Jordan 1 Low OG a modern, versatile vibe. It's easy to pair with anything, whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. The grey leather upper is smooth and clean, providing a sophisticated touch to a classic silhouette. This "Stealth" edition isn't just about looks, though.
The grey laces, sole, and Swoosh all blend seamlessly, creating a unified and stylish appearance. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will appreciate this new addition to the lineup. It's a fresh take on a beloved model, proving that sometimes, less is more. If you're into understated, cool kicks, this "Stealth" colorway is right up your alley. Keep an eye out for the release date because these all-grey beauties are sure to be a hit. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just looking for a solid pair of kicks, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Stealth" is worth adding to your collection.
"Stealth" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
The shoes feature a stealth grey rubber sole paired with a stealth grey midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from stealth grey leather, complemented by matching stealth grey leather overlays. Further, stealth grey leather Swooshes, along with a leather heel tab. A stealth grey Nike logo accents the tongue, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is in stealth grey on the heel.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Stealth” is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
