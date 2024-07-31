Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Stealth” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

This pair blends right in.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Stealth” is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The grey laces, sole, and Swoosh all blend seamlessly, creating a unified and stylish appearance. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will appreciate this new addition to the lineup . It's a fresh take on a beloved model, proving that sometimes, less is more. If you're into understated, cool kicks, this "Stealth" colorway is right up your alley. Keep an eye out for the release date because these all-grey beauties are sure to be a hit. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just looking for a solid pair of kicks, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Stealth" is worth adding to your collection.

