Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Store List Unveiled

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 is finally nearing its long-awaited release. The official store list is now out, confirming pairs will land across key boutiques worldwide.

This marks the next step in Sachs’ ongoing partnership with Nike, a collaboration that has redefined how sneakers can blend art, utility, and culture. The Mars Yard series has become legendary since the original launch in 2012.

Sachs built the shoe around practicality and exploration, drawing inspiration from NASA gear and his obsession with functionality. That foundation remains central, even as the design evolves. The 3.0 version continues this legacy, pushing boundaries between streetwear and performance footwear.

This release also highlights how Nike and Sachs prioritize exclusivity. Only a curated group of global retailers will stock the sneakers, including Union, Dover Street Market, and Undefeated. These locations reflect the cultural weight of the Mars Yard, bridging fashion hubs across Europe, Asia, and North America.

The photo showcase the rugged look of the sneakers, complete with mesh, suede, and bold red detailing. The stockist list further confirms just how significant this drop will be. With anticipation building, the Mars Yard 3.0 is set to become one of the year’s defining releases.

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 features a mix of tan suede and cream mesh for a rugged, functional look. Also a bold red Swoosh runs across the sides, complemented by matching pull tabs on both the tongue and heel.

Further the sneaker sits atop a gum outsole with deep tread, built for traction and durability. A white midsole balances the earthy tones while adding structure.

Black detailing on the toe provides contrast, reinforcing the shoe’s utilitarian edge. Lightweight yet sturdy, the Mars Yard 3.0 embodies Sachs’ vision of blending exploration aesthetics with everyday wear.