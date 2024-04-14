Air Jordan 1 High OG “Artisanal Red” Releasing Later This Month

The Air Jordan 1 High OG stands as an icon in the world of sneakers, a symbol of style, heritage, and timeless design. Its upcoming "Artisanal Red" colorway pays homage to the classic silhouette while adding a fresh twist that's sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. With a crisp white leather base and bold red overlays, the "Artisanal Red" colorway exudes sophistication and flair. Each detail, meticulously crafted, speaks to the shoe's rich legacy and enduring appeal. The Air Jordan 1 High OG isn't just about looks—it's about performance too.

But what truly sets the Air Jordan 1 High OG apart is its cultural significance. Since its debut in 1985, it has transcended its origins as a basketball shoe to become a symbol of self-expression and individuality. Whether you're rocking them on the court or styling them on the streets, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is more than just footwear—it's a statement. The "Artisanal Red" colorway adds another chapter to the Air Jordan 1's storied history, offering a fresh interpretation of a beloved classic.

"Artisanal Red" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with prominent red leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is red, and the laces and Jordan Wings logo are white. Overall, this pair features a particular shade of red that stays subtle and vibrant at the same time. That being said, this is a clean sneaker with premium materials that will certainly be hot when it is released.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Artisanal Red” will be released on April 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

