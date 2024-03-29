Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” New Details

We can tell this release is going to be big.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing

The Air Jordan 1 High OG has maintained its esteemed position in sneaker culture since its debut in 1985. Celebrated for its timeless design, this iconic silhouette continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. With the upcoming launch of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway, this legendary shoe undergoes a contemporary revamp that honors its heritage while introducing fresh design features. Incorporating a mix of ebony, sail, and red tones, this rendition offers a modern twist on the beloved original, striking a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation.

In addition to its stylish aesthetics, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has also made significant strides in sneaker technology, notably with its introduction of the iconic Nike Air cushioning. It's high-top profile and sturdy construction have established it as a staple not only on the basketball court but also in streetwear fashion. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the chance to embrace this updated iteration of a classic. This rendition reaffirms the Air Jordan 1 High OG's enduring legacy as an icon in sneaker history.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Dropping Earlier Than Expected

“Black Toe Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 High OG

The shoes feature a lively red rubber sole combined with a clean sail midsole, giving off a unique worn look. Crafted with white leather upper sections, the sneakers highlight black and red leather overlays to enhance their dimension. Displayed on the sides is a sleek leather Swoosh, paired with a bold Air Jordan logo above, rather than the classic Wings emblem. To finish off the appearance, Nike Air branding embellishes the black tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released on October 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” Now Dropping 4 Days Earlier

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Gets A Release Date
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Exclusive Images
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Gets New Details
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” Coming Holiday 2024