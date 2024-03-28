Adidas Crazy 8 “Philly” Receives Drop Details

The Adidas Crazy 8 is gearing up for an exciting new release with its upcoming "Philly" colorway. This iteration of the iconic basketball sneaker boasts a vibrant white and red color scheme, accented with striking blue details. Designed to pay homage to the city of Philadelphia, also known as the City of Brotherly Love, the "Philly" Crazy 8 captures the essence of the city's rich basketball culture and storied sports history. With its bold colorway and eye-catching design, this sneaker is sure to turn heads both on and off the court.

Whether you're hitting the hardwood or navigating the city streets, this sneaker offers superior support and cushioning to keep you moving with confidence. With its bold design and unmistakable style, the "Philly" Crazy 8 is set to make a statement in the sneaker world. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike can look forward to adding this iconic silhouette to their collection. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of the Adidas Crazy 8 "Philly" colorway.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “White/Alchemy Pink” Coming Soon

"Philly" Adidas Crazy 8

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a thick sail and blue rubber sole and an interesting midsole. Also, the midsole almost extends into the upper and features an all-sail. Further, the uppers are constructed of red and sail suede material with more blue details. The Adidas logo can be found on the tongue and also on the heels. Overall, the sneaker features the color scheme of Philadelphia. Get ready for the drop of these colorful kicks.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Adidas Crazy 8 "Phily" is releasing on April 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: Nike GT Cut 3 “Easter” Retailer Photos Revealed

[Via]