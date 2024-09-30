How To Get Exclusive Access To The Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang”

BYBen Atkinson85 Views
Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Johnathan Schultz's art piece "Wu-Tang Clan" is displayed during the Haute Living celebration of the Wu-Tang Clan and Johnathan Schultz with Blue Heron Led-Design at Wakuda at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas September 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living)
Fans can get access to this pair through Spotify.

Official images of the highly anticipated Nike Dunk High "Wu-Tang" have been released, igniting excitement among sneakerheads and hip-hop fans. Originally debuted in 1999, this iconic sneaker is a tribute to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history. Featuring the signature Goldenrod and Black colorway, this design not only honors the Wu-Tang legacy but also delivers a bold and timeless aesthetic. In an exciting twist, fans can gain exclusive access to this release through Spotify.

A limited number of pairs will be available for Wu-Tang's top listeners via Spotify Fans First. The exclusive launch began on September 28 at 9 p.m. ET and will run until October 4 at 2 p.m. ET or until supplies last. If selected, fans will receive a special email from RZA, celebrating the collaboration and expressing gratitude for their support. The "Wu-Tang" Dunk High is more than just a sneaker; it symbolizes a connection to hip-hop culture and community. With its rarity and cultural significance, this release is poised to make waves in the sneaker world once again. Keep an eye out, as this iconic piece of footwear is set to capture hearts anew.

"Wu-Tang" Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole combined with a vintage sail midsole. The uppers are constructed with a black leather base, highlighted by bright yellow leather overlays. Additionally, the sides showcase a striking yellow Nike Swoosh. Yellow laces and Wu-Tang branding on the tongues enhance the unique appearance, while the heels are finished with a black Wu-Tang logo, tying the design together.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” will be released later this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

