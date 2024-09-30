Jordan Heir “Peach Jam” Release Date Revealed

A refreshing take on this performance sneaker.

The Jordan Heir is Jordan Brand's latest basketball sneaker, designed for both performance and style. Set to release in the exciting "Peach Jam" colorway, this sneaker features a vibrant shade of orange that captures attention on and off the court. The bright orange upper is complemented by green accents, adding a fresh and energetic touch to the design. Crafted with premium materials, the Jordan Heir ensures durability and comfort during intense play. The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning provide the support needed for quick movements and agility.

This makes the sneaker an excellent choice for both competitive athletes and casual players. With its sleek silhouette and striking colors, the Jordan Heir is sure to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. As anticipation builds for the "Peach Jam" release, fans of Jordan Brand are excited to see how this new model performs on the court. Keep reading for the date, as the Jordan Heir in "Peach Jam" is poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker world.

"Peach Jam" Jordan Heir

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a white midsole. Interestingly, the sole extends into the midsoles and upper, creating a silhouette. Further, the uppers of these shoes feature both a vibrant orange along with more vibrant displays of green. A green Jumpman is on the sides and the Jordan Heir logo is on the tongues. Overall, this pair takes on a very colorful and bright look, which will be great on court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Heir “Peach Jam will be released on October 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike