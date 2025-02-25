Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Chrome" is Next-Level Futuristic

BY Ben Atkinson 270 Views
adidas-anthony-edwards-1-chrome-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas
Discover what makes the Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Chrome" a standout release in sneaker culture right now.

The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Chrome" brings something new to the hardwood. Anthony Edwards' signature line with Adidas continues to expand, and this latest drop is as bold as his playstyle. The AE 1 "Chrome" arrives with an aesthetic that feels futuristic but ready to hit the court right now. This sneaker highlights Adidas's dedication to innovation. The standout metallic silver side panel immediately grabs attention, creating a high-energy look. Paired with the predominantly black upper, it makes for an aggressive yet clean appearance. Subtle hits of teal add just the right amount of color, providing contrast against the shoe’s metallic accents.

Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe line has quickly found its footing, catching attention not only from basketball fans but sneakerheads looking for something unique. Adidas has successfully fused functionality with distinctive styling, making the AE 1 line appealing for both performance and lifestyle wear. The "Chrome" iteration adds another striking colorway to Edwards’ growing collection. As shown in the images provided, the sneaker’s reflective metallic details are impossible to miss. Whether seen from the side or the back, the AE 1 "Chrome" demands attention, staying true to the dynamic energy Edwards brings to every game. Scroll through the shots and see why this pair is already creating buzz.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 “Chrome”
adidas-anthony-edwards-1-chrome-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas

The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 “Chrome” makes a bold statement with its metallic silver detailing. Featuring a black mesh upper contrasted sharply by a gleaming chrome midsole panel, this sneaker radiates futuristic energy. A vibrant teal Adidas logo pops against carbon fiber-style heel overlays. Underneath, the translucent sole completes the eye-catching look. Designed for performance yet stylish enough for off-court flexing, it embodies Anthony Edwards' explosive game.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 “Chrome” Release Date

Hypebeast reports that the Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 “Chrome” will be released on February 27th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

adidas-anthony-edwards-1-chrome-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas
adidas-anthony-edwards-1-chrome-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas

