Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” Gets A First Look

This pair definitely makes a statement.

BYBen Atkinson
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen

Prepare for the Air Jordan 1 High OG's triumphant return with the upcoming "Chrome" colorway set to drop this April. This iconic silhouette has captivated sneakerheads for decades, and the "Chrome" edition adds a fresh twist to its timeless design. Featuring a sleek combination of black, white, and metallic silver, this release exudes understated elegance with a modern edge. This image offers a glimpse of the sneaker's aesthetic, showcasing a classic black sole and crisp white midsole that provides the perfect foundation for the eye-catching accents. The upper boasts premium chrome leather construction, offering durability and a luxurious feel.

Metallic silver details adorn the Swoosh logo and ankle collar, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chrome," which promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan lineage or a newcomer to the sneaker game, this release offers something for everyone. Stay tuned for the official drop date, as anticipation continues to build for this highly coveted release.

Read More: Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” Detailed Look

"Chrome" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Chrome leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more chrome leather overlays. Also, a chrome Swoosh is located on the sides, along with other leather details and the iconic Wings logo. Finally, more chrome is likely found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive chrome look in a great silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” will be released on April 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" Gets A New Image

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” Receives A First Look
Air-Jordan-1-Mid-SE-Black-Chrome-FB9892-002-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid SE “Black Chrome” Release Details
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Dropping This August
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” Detailed Look