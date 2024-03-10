Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” Gets A First Look

Prepare for the Air Jordan 1 High OG's triumphant return with the upcoming "Chrome" colorway set to drop this April. This iconic silhouette has captivated sneakerheads for decades, and the "Chrome" edition adds a fresh twist to its timeless design. Featuring a sleek combination of black, white, and metallic silver, this release exudes understated elegance with a modern edge. This image offers a glimpse of the sneaker's aesthetic, showcasing a classic black sole and crisp white midsole that provides the perfect foundation for the eye-catching accents. The upper boasts premium chrome leather construction, offering durability and a luxurious feel.

Metallic silver details adorn the Swoosh logo and ankle collar, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chrome," which promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan lineage or a newcomer to the sneaker game, this release offers something for everyone. Stay tuned for the official drop date, as anticipation continues to build for this highly coveted release.

"Chrome" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Chrome leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more chrome leather overlays. Also, a chrome Swoosh is located on the sides, along with other leather details and the iconic Wings logo. Finally, more chrome is likely found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive chrome look in a great silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” will be released on April 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

