Air Jordan 6 “Paris Olympics” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Olympics are close and this pair is going for gold.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Paris Olympics" is releasing on August 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

The shoes feature an icy light blue sole paired with a light grey midsole. The uppers are crafted from light grey and silver materials, incorporating perforations for enhanced airflow. Gold accents, including the Jordan logos, are scattered throughout, enhancing the majestic color scheme. This pair is perfect for the Olympics. Get ready for its launch in August 2024.

Retaining the original model's iconic features, the "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6 includes visible Air cushioning and the Jumpman logo. The distinct color palette enhances its visual appeal, making it a standout piece for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Anticipation is high for this release due to its premium materials and striking design. The "Paris Olympics" colorway captivates with its blend of modern design and respect for the brand's legacy. This pair showcases a clean and elegant color scheme, perfectly timed for one of the world's biggest sporting events.

The Air Jordan 6 introduces a fresh take on its classic design, blending sleek heritage with modern elements . This high-top silhouette combines traditional style with contemporary flair. The highly anticipated "Paris Olympics" colorway, set to release for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, features shades of light grey, silver, and gold. This refined mix offers a luxurious appearance, ensuring these sneakers make a bold statement. Overall, this sneaker channels the Olympic spirit . Featuring metallic gold and a light grey upper, this pair is going to be incredible.

