Travis Scott Hypes Up His Next Album: "I Gotta Kick Into A New Gear They Think It's Play Time"

Travis Scott's new album UTOPIA had fans juiced to hear him again after a near five-year hiatus. All that time amounted to him experimenting with his signature psychedelic sound to many rave reviews from fans and a fair number of critics. He went on to sell hundreds of thousands of copies, merch, and put on a successful Circus Maximus Tour without any hitches. Songs like " I KNOW ?," "FE!N," "TELEKINESIS," and others are still burning for fans about seven months later. However, after all those incredible accomplishments, it still was not enough for Travis to nab his first GRAMMY award. UTOPIA would go on to lose Best Rap Album to Killer Mike's MICHAEL in a crushing but respectable fashion.

Even before that source of motivation to bring something even better, Travis had already begun working on new music. During his stops across the U.S., the Houston multi-hyphenate shared photos of him recording backstage. "B4 every show," "Boston im trynna record back here," and "R u in my brain or what ????" Those were the few indications we got from him about a new album in the works.

Read More: Ciara Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Curves And Has Fans Thirsting After Her In The Process

Travis Scott Is Hungry To Get Back At It

Now, we have more coming from La Flame by way of IG Stories. Just hours ago, Scott said, "I love music so f*****g much. And for the record. We will [be] backkkkkk. I gotta kick [into] a new gear since they think it's play time." He also added, "Whole cactus gang are snappers." Could this be a hint at a JACKBOYS 2 tape? Trav did follow up the latter of messages with him vibing to "You" off Don Toliver's Life of a DON. That is as much as we know right now, but hopefully we get that exciting confirmation of a new LP for this year sometime soon.

What are your thoughts on Travis Scott's Instagram Story teasing his next album? Do you think he will drop it this year? What tape would you want first and why? Is UTOPIA still in your rotation and if so which tracks? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: India Love Channels Bianca Censori While Modeling Kanye West's "WET" Shirt