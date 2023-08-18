Travis Scott Caught Dancing To “FE!N”

In a newly-surfaced clip, Travis Scott is seen showing off his dance moves to the rhythm of his UTOPIA track featuring Playboi Carti, “FE!N.” The video appears to have been taken on the artist’s excursion to Ibiza earlier this week. He’s seen hanging out next to the pool of a giant yacht, as the person recording calls out to him. “OG, what we doin’ baby?” they shout, prompting the hitmaker to get down.

While some social media users were impressed by Travis Scott’s dance moves, others appear to be more impressed with the yacht. “U know u made it wen have a mf pool on a yacht,” one user notes. During the adventure the artist also spent some time cruising around on a jet ski, eventually switching to a water board. He was joined by various friends, including Instagram model Tianna Lynnm. The performer looked to be in good spirits during the outing, and for good reason.

Travis Scott Gets Down

It’s no surprise that Travis Scott is living his best life these days. The performer is still hot off the massive success of his new album, UTOPIA. He dropped the LP back in July, boasting several high-profile features from Drake, The Weeknd, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, and more. Today, it was even revealed that the Houston-native is now the sixth most-streamed artist on Spotify. On top of that, he’s now also most-streamed hip hop artist. He’s managed to garner 74 million listeners on the streaming platform, surpassing Drake. There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between them, however, and fans are even speculating that Travis will make an appearance on Drizzy’s next album, For All The Dogs.

In UTOPIA‘s first week, it became the performer’s third No. 1 album, selling a whopping 496K units. Two of the LP’s tracks also made it in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The songs were “MELTDOWN” featuring Drake and, of course, “FE!N.” The Playboi Carti-assisted banger became an instant fan-favorite upon the album’s release, and one of the most successful of the batch.

