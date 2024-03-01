Caitlin Clark Focused On Iowa, Not WNBA

Despite declaring for the WNBA earlier this week, Caitlin Clark is focused solely on the rest of her time at Iowa. "Obviously, my focus is here. My goal is to win a national title, that's plain and simple. And to be honest, I'm not really looking that far ahead to the WNBA." Clark said. Furthermore, Clark said that she announced her decision so it didn't distract from the regular-season finale against Ohio State. "They need to be celebrated the same way that I will be. I want it to just be a celebration of what we've been able to give to this program and what we've been able to do," Clark said of her teammates.

Furthermore, Clark said that she is simply looking forward to seeing out the rest of her college career. "And I think that's my biggest focus going into the rest of the year: Just smile, have fun, play free. That's really when I play my best basketball, so I'm excited," Clark said.

Kevin Durant Gives Caitlin Clark Her Flowers

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has hyped up Caitlin Clark as recently spoke on the first time he saw her play. "I was watching her the summer going into her senior year. I was in Chicago and happened to see the AAU Girls Nationals. She was in the U-17 Championship. They played together so smooth but she was always leading that sh-t. She always had the ball in her hands, everybody was playing off her.

Clark was the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2020 behind Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink. Now Clark, four years later, is all but set to repeat as National Player of the Year, has broken numerous records, and is widely considered one of the greatest college players of all time. All that's missing from her trophy cabinet is a National Championship. Clark's Iowa team was set as 2-seed in the most recent committee reveal. They will finish their regular season against Ohio State this weekend. However, the Buckeyes have already captured the Big Ten title.

