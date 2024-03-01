Kevin Durant Gives Caitlin Clark Her Flowers

Kevin Durant has hyped up Caitlin Clark as recently spoke on the first time he saw her play. "I was watching her the summer going into her senior year. I was in Chicago and happened to see the AAU Girls Nationals. She was in the U-17 Championship. They played together so smooth but she was always leading that sh-t. She always had the ball in her hands, everybody was playing off her.

Clark was the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2020 behind Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink. Now Clark, four years later, is all but set to repeat as National Player of the Year, has broken numerous records, and is widely considered one of the greatest college players of all time. All that's missing from her trophy cabinet is a National Championship. Clark's Iowa team was set as 2-seed in the most recent committee reveal. They will finish their regular season against Ohio State this weekend. However, the Buckeyes have already captured the Big Ten title.

Read More: Kevin Durant Sets High Olympic Benchmark For Team USA

Caitlin Clark Declares For WNBA Draft

Meanwhile, Clark officially declared for the WNBA Draft this week. "It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa," Clark wrote on social media. Clark will close out her career with a final regular-season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. However, her career will still include another Big Ten tournament and a NCAA Tournament. Iowa will likely enter the conference tournament as the second seed after Ohio State captured the regular season title earlier this week.

Furthermore, this now means that Clark will have around 10 games left in her career. This is providing a run to the National Championship. As a result, she can continue adding to her record-setting scoring legacy. Clark is 18 points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's all-NCAA scoring record of 3,667. Looking past the season-ending game against Ohio State, Clark could break the all-level women's college record. That was set in the pre-NCAA AIAW by Pearl Moore.

Read More: Caitlin Clark's Last Dance Generating Huge Ticket Prices

[via]