LeBron James, Joe Biden, & More Congratulate Caitlin Clark On Breaking NCAA Scoring Record

LeBron James, Joe Biden, and more have all shared congratulatory messages for Caitlin Clark on social media after the Iowa star passed the LSU and NBA legend Pete Maravich to become the all-time NCAA leading scorer. She did so during her last regular-season home game on Sunday. No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 93-83.

"CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!!" LeBron James wrote on Twitter afterward. President Joe Biden added: "Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCAA all-time leading scorer. With 3,685 points and counting, you’ve made your school proud." Travis Scott, who was in attendance at the game, wrote: "Might need that #22 jersey tonight!!!!!"

Caitlin Clark Celebrates Win Over Ohio State

IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 and guard Kate Martin #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates in the confetti after senior day festivities after the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

"It's really crazy to think about," Clark said of the record after the game. "Honestly, if you would have told me that before my college career started, I would've laughed in your face and been like, 'No, you're insane.' I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and for teams that are really, really good." Check out some of the responses to her record-setting career below.

Caitlin Clark Receives Praise On Social Media

Clark announced last week that she intends to forgo a fifth year of eligibility and enter the 2024 WNBA draft. Be on the lookout for further updates on Caitlin Clark on HotNewHipHop.

