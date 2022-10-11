When it comes to dropping classic albums, Pusha T has yet to let his fans down. Months off the release of his critically acclaimed album It’s Almost Dry, King Push is opening up about the next chapter in his career as an emcee, as well as his relationship with friend and GOOD Music founder, Kanye West.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Virginia native said of Ye’, “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, I love the old Kanye. Well, when you hear Pusha T, you hear the old Kanye.” Aside from his Kanye, Push has a close working (and personal) relationship with longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams. In the RS interview, the “Diet Coke” rapper shared that he was en route to to reunite with Williams for his next project.

“I don’t wanna give anything away. But the giggles are even more evil than they were the last time,” Pusha shared. The king of coke rap also addressed rumors about a possible Clipse reunion with he and his brother No Malice. “I push the button every so often. I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this’ and he brushes me off. If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”

The lengthy interview comes just weeks after King Push and No Malice reunited on stage during Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival, following by a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

As for his new music, Pusha says he’s currently in the studio working on “an extremely special project.” No details on when the music is slated to drop. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Via]