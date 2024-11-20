Drake Teases New Song Lyrics After Debuting Short Hairstyle

Maybe they'll be on the PND album?

Drake can never stay off Instagram for too long. The rapper loves to keep fans updated on what he's up to. One thing he loves even more, though, is teasing what's next. Drizzy shocked fans when he debuted a short haircut after rocking braids for years. He doubled down on the new look on November 19, when he hopped on the 'Gram to show off a new pose. It wasn't the hairstyle that had fans intrigued, though. It was the fact that Drake teased lyrics that we've yet to hear on a song. In other words, the rapper is giving fans a taste of what's to come.

The photo in questions sees Drake in front of his Texas property. The lyrics, meanwhile, make reference to his Lil Wayne allegiance, as well as his status within the rap game. "I'm a cash money soldier like when Tune had the dreads at his shoulders," the 6 God wrote in the caption. "I passed up on offers you p**sies would have passed out over." The internet, being the internet, sprung into action. Genius put up a brand new page for the song in which the lyrics are supposed to be from. It's tentatively titled "Cash Money Soldier," and contains only the lyrics Drake mentioned in the caption.

Drake Posted Cryptic Photos Alongside His Lyrics

The lyrics themselves pay homage to Wayne, Birdman, and Drake's Cash Money predecessors. The rap group who helped to launch Cash Money, Hot Boys, recently reunited for a performance at Lil Weezyana Fest. There's also reference to Drake passing on offers that would make other rappers "pass out." This is being interpreted by some as a jab at Kendrick Lamar, who was recently tapped to play at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. People in Drake's camp claim that the 6 God previously passed on offers to play Halftime Shows, which was backed up by Steve Stoute. The claim has also been refuted by Roc Nation sources, though.

The rest of the photos that accompany the lyrics are a bit trickier to interpret. There's a still from the film Rush Hour 2 (2001), though it's unclear how it ties into the lyrics being shared. There's also shot glasses and artwork of Simpsons characters. Drake loves to be cryptic with his messages, especially when it has to do with incoming music. We can only assume that it will all make sense when we hear the full song and project that accompanies these lyrics.