Everyone wants to get in on GNX.

While hip-hop reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album, GNX, brands promote their products by taking advantage of its popularity. McDonald’s, DreamWorks Animation, AXE Body Spray, Amazon Music, and even the Shrek and Despicable Me franchises are just a few of the corporate giants incorporating it into their marketing campaigns. Sports teams like the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders, along with the NFL itself, have also joined the frenzy. The level of obsession feels almost surreal.

Kendrick Lamar has always been a cultural force, but his latest album, GNX, has ignited something unusual—a strange corporate infatuation with one of his standout tracks. The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist, widely regarded as the reigning king of Hip-Hop in 2024, has captivated listeners with the song “TV Off.” One particular moment has taken on a life of its own. When Lamar passionately cries out, “Mustarrrrrrrrrrrrdddd!,” the line became an instant phenomenon, sparking memes, debates, and viral videos. Mustard supported the social media craze on his account by resharing all the content.

Fast-Food to Blockbuster Films Promote Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX”

Industry insiders suggest it’s a textbook case of brands chasing cultural relevance, desperate to connect with Gen Z audiences. Others speculate it’s simply a snowball effect, with one company jumping on the bandwagon and the rest following suit. There’s even a tongue-in-cheek theory circulating that it’s some kind of elaborate conspiracy. While that’s clearly a joke, it underscores just how unusual and pervasive the trend has become.