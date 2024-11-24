Kendrick Lamar Chronicles Some Of His Toughest Career Decisions On "Heart Pt. 6"

King Kendrick reclaims his iconic song series for good.

I jog my memory, knowin' Black Hippy didn't work 'cause of me Creatively, I moved on with new concepts in reach Top, remember all them sessions we would strategize To hit the streets, then come back, record three records? Ah To tell the truth, it f***ed me up when D-Man passed The motive was the condolences, but the pride crashed

So far, it's one of the most talked about songs on the tracklist thanks to its detailed chronicling of some important moments. During the near five-minute story, Lamar recalls how his relationships evolved with some of TDE's current stars such as Ab-Soul , ScHoolboy Q , TDE Punch, and Dave Free. The accounts with Q and Punch are especially raw and inspirational, as Lamar was always learning from everyone at the label no matter their standing within. On the third verse of "heart pt. 6," Kendrick Lamar then fast forwards things to him becoming a superstar and him "carryin' debates of a top five." At this point, Lamar painfully realizes that it may be time to part ways with TDE. He has goals in mind of becoming more than just an MC, and he felt he "poured everything I had left in the family business ." It's a gripping listen, as Kendrick proves to be a master storyteller time and time again.

"The Heart" series has returned to its rightful owner. With the stunning release of GNX over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar has also taken back his claim to fame. Drake 's attempt to one-up K. Dot at his own game didn't go so well, as many spectators of the beef were pretty disgusted with it. In fact, him removing "THE HEART PART 6" from his social media further cemented it as the least significant record during the beef. All along, it set things up perfectly for Kendrick Lamar to properly release "heart pt. 6."

