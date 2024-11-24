Wack 100 & DJ Hed Defend Kendrick Lamar Against The Haters Dragging New Album "GNX"

K.Dot's corner is firmly behind him.

With his new album GNX, Kendrick Lamar clearly sought to draw a line in the sand, and a lot of people responded in kind. While it obviously garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from fans, there were plenty of people who didn't like the new project for a whole host of reasons. During a social media live session, commentator Luce Cannon called K.Dot overrated and claimed that his music doesn't resonate with large audiences like international communities or with social gatherings like clubs or gyms. Wack 100 and DJ Hed combated these ideas with some evidence and arguments of their own, and it was a conversation that has already been exhausted so much in 2024.

Regardless, a lot of people are very excited about GNX, including some of Kendrick Lamar's collaborators for the album. "I had no idea what I would record," singer Deyra Barrera told Rolling Stone. "I make mariachi, not rap. They told me they wanted my style, my voice. I had no idea how it was going to end up on the record. He welcomed me and was so kind. He said, ‘You have such a powerful voice. Thanks for coming.’ I had no idea what to say. Lamar is a genius, a maestro. Everything he makes is magic."

Wack 100 & DJ Hed Are Riding For Kendrick Lamar

In addition, Kendrick Lamar's words on GNX even convinced people seemingly on the fence to hop over to his side much more firmly. Snoop Dogg, for example, praised the new record after Kendrick's bars for Tha Doggfather on the opening track, "wacced out murals." "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go," the Compton lyricist rapped on the cut.

As GNX continues to spread in pop culture, we're sure many more people will debate Kendrick Lamar's worth and the weight of this new album. They always make for very interesting discussions, even though they will probably never be peaceful conversations again. But hey, that's just how rap battles go sometimes, especially between the two most massive MCs today. Let's see what else people argue about...

