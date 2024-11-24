Gary Owens Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "White Comedian" Lyric

Gary Owens seizes the moment.

While the line was about Andrew Schulz, fellow white comedian Gary Owens takes advantage of Kendrick Lamar’s new track, “wacced out murals,” to gain attention on social media. Following the release of Lamar’s track “wacced out murals” from the new project, Owen shared his thoughts on Instagram, stirring up a wave of backlash online. Kendrick’s song contains the following line: “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black women—that’s law.” Owen joked, “If that’s law, that makes me a criminal.” Known for his past marriage to Kenya Duke, a Black woman, Owen’s attempt at humor seemed to draw more ire than laughs.

Naturally, Owens jokes would receive backlash. Social media erupted with criticism. Instagram user @realruebenwood remarked, “He probably shouldn’t have said anything since his name wasn’t mentioned.” Others, like @violapatrice94, dismissed the comment as tone-deaf, writing, “This ain’t the flex he thinks it is.” The sentiment was echoed by @sarkimberly, who added, “Gary Owen truly believes because he married a Black woman he gets a FULL PASS, and it’s concerning.”

Gary Owens Pokes Fun At Himself With “wacced out murals” Verse

GNX continues to generate buzz. Lamar's album is being praised for its bold themes and sharp lyricism, but the conversations it has sparked inside and outside the music world- showcase the artist's unique ability to provoke thought and emotion. Rap has flooded social media with reactions, memes, reviews, etc. One of the biggest trends to come out of the new release is Mustard's name referral by Lamar on the track "tv off." McDonald's took the opportunity to join the producer's trend with their own signature post.

GNX features chart-topping hits “luther,” “tv off,” and “squabble up.” The surprise drop addresses Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl snub, subliminal disses, Nas's acknowledgment, and more. In less than 24 hours, the first release of Kendrick’s PgLang imprint reached number one on the Apple Music charts. Outside the album, Kendrick Lamar is currently in the race for “Record of the Year” at the upcoming Grammy Awards.