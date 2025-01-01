Punch Refuses To Dispel SZA Rumors Following TDE's Historic Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA accepts the "Best R&amp;B Song" award for "Snooze" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Punch was tempted but decided against it.

Last week, SZA and Punch from TDE threw fans for a loop when their social media activity suggested that they were no longer in business together. Although the singer would remain signed to TDE, it was heavily implied that Punch would no longer be her manager. In fact, Punch had taken all mentions of SZA out of his bio on Twitter. This subsequently led to all sorts of speculation, with some under the assumption that the rollout to LANA caused some sort of a rift in their decade-long relationship.

Overall, TDE has been known to keep their artists from releasing a frequent pace. Many of their artists have gone years between releases. SZA and Kendrick Lamar are great examples of this, as both went five years between albums. As for LANA, the SOS deluxe tape was seemingly supposed to drop a whole lot earlier than it did. However, upon release, there have been some mixing issues, with SZA complaining that no one in the music industry is around to help her through the Holidays. As for Punch, he had some interesting comments last night, although he was certainly keeping some of his thoughts to himself.

Punch Speaks Out Amid SZA Management Rumors

"I was going to take the time and officially dispel some rumors and headlines.. then I thought, eh, it doesn’t matter. We had a great year and the next year is already in motion," Punch wrote. Based on these comments, one could infer that SZA and Punch are still working together. However, that is just conjecture based on the context we're being given. Hopefully, they are able to sort all of this out.

In the meantime, one can just imagine what TDE has in store going forward. ScHoolBoy Q and Ab-Soul dropped dope projects, while SZA continued to validate her superstardom. Not to mention, their alumnus, Kendrick Lamar, had one of the greatest years in rap history. Ultimately, it will be a lot of fun to see how they follow this up.

