TDE Punch's Aroomfullofmirrors Collective Drops New Single "105" Starring Daylyt & Freeway

Punch founded the group back in January 2021 and they've remained active ever since.

So far, they've gone on to release one LP and have remained active with loads of singles . Another one of the latter is here today, with Daylyt starring solo. However, he's not alone in terms of outside guests, though. Freeway , a collaborator of Jay-Z 's, Beanie Sigel 's, and more, is also with him. Together, along with aroomfullofmirrors in spirit, are here with "105." Named after the California interstate, both MCs rap with much passion and in an introspective manner. It's a grand and celebratory-like single, but sadly, it's only on YouTube as of now. Hopefully, it makes its way onto streaming soon, as well as a potential project. The rapping from both veteran acts is top-tier and it's the perfect hype anthem for those needing some extra motivation.

Outside of being a big part of Top Dawg Entertainment's operations, Punch also has another hip-hop venture that some may not be aware of. Back in January 2021, he formed a group of rappers and producers and called them aroomfullofmirrors. In April of that year, Punch spoke with Genius after releasing just their second single "RAWAR," which caught the attention of a lot of fans. Then, he saw a lot of potential with this formation, saying, "It feels like the beginning of when we were starting TDE , the focus was completely on the art and developing. We’re really just building the whole art phase; it’s no limit to where it will go." Speaking of we, the collective consists of MCs Daylyt, Nick Grant, Punch, Lyric Michelle, Earlee Riser, Jrias Law and then early TDE producer/artist Willie B (Ichiban Don), and Hari.

