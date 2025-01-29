DJ Akademiks Explains Why Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Aren't Dropping The Same Day As The Weeknd

This Friday is going to be another big week for hip-hop and hip-hop adjacent releases. Most of it has to do with the fact that The Weeknd is going to be releasing potentially his final album under his iconic moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow. His sixth studio LP was initially supposed to land on January 24. However, due to the devastation of Los Angeles wildfires, Abel didn't feel comfortable dropping it. Instead, he decided to make some very generous donations to relief funds. But time has almost come once again, and fans are ready for it. There's a really good chance that the record does incredible numbers in its first week and goes number one on the charts.

However, there are some reports/rumors flying around that another major artist(s) could be looking to compete with the Canadian R&B/pop phenom. According to an exclusive report/tweet from hip-hop source Kurrco, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR may deliver their equally anticipated collaboration project. Over the last month or so, Drizzy has said on multiple occasions that the record was close to being done. With that said, this information this inside source gave to Kurrco is certainly believable.

DJ Akademiks Thinks The Weeknd Is Using A Clever Marketing Tactic

However, in the eyes of DJ Akademiks he doesn't see it happening, respectfully. Yes, he's still streaming following his potentially permanent Twitch ban, most likely migrating to YouTube. He read this tweet from Kurrco and while he certainly trusts the page, he believes that The Weeknd is behind this. "The new thing is to galvanize the haters," DJ Akademiks says as he begins to explain how Abel is rolling out his album.