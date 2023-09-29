Lil Uzi Vert’s “Luv Is Rage 3” Album Is Coming Soon, They Promise At Concert

Rappers have been steadily releasing new music all year long, though it wasn't until Lil Uzi Vert came through with their Pink Tape that the genre secured its first No. 1 album of 2023. On that, the Philly native collaborated with an impressive roster of artists, including Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and Bring Me The Horizon. Some creatives would take a lengthy break after delivering such an impressive feat, but LUV has remained focused on completing more gifts to share with their fans.

The "Just Wanna Rock" hitmaker's main focus has been Barter 16, which we're patiently waiting for to arrive on DSPs. Aside from that, they've also been hinting at a follow-up to 2017's Luv Is Rage 2 for quite some time, though social media users are reluctant to believe the hype. Ahead of this week, Uzi confirmed during a live performance that the third installment in the beloved album series is in the works. As you may recall, the recording artist hinted in mid-summer that it would only be "a couple of months" before their work was ready for its big debut.

Lil Uzi Vert Has Plenty of Music On the Way

"Hey now, I'm 'bout to drop 'Luv Is Rage 3'," the entertainer declared in the video above. "You know I only drop 'Luv Is Rage' when my heart is hurting. It's about that time," they vulnerable admitted. While many fans are happily reacting to the news, others are speculating that it could be some time before the LP drops. "This ni**a is a boldface liar and I'm tired of it," one Twitter user declared. "I can't wait to look back on this video in a few months and caption it, 'What was the point of this?'" another wrote.

Lil Uzi Vert has kept mostly quiet about Luv Is Rage 3 since this summer, but they've been regularly giving us updates on their Barter 16 project over the past few weeks. The project has already been turned in, and though a tentative release date was set earlier this month, it hasn't landed on DSPs quite yet. Read what LUV has been saying about the highly anticipated LP at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

