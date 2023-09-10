Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Gets Tentative Release Date

Sure, leaks and industry roadblocks might get in the way, but the Philly star is still set on releasing the anticipated mixtape very soon.

Unfortunately for Lil Uzi Vert fans, it seems like their upcoming mixtape Barter 16 is turning out to be just as mythical and long-awaited as their past projects like Pink Tape and Eternal Atake. Considering full song leaks and continuous teases, some fans fear that it may be too good to be true. Regardless, the Philly superstar is still committed to dropping the album soon, or at least that's what they told fans (or reporters... or both) when they approached them in their vehicle. Moreover, Uzi stated that they want to drop the Young Thug-tributing release by the end of next week. Not only that, but they shared that they want to drop a whole other album, too.

Furthermore, this is one of a few recent hints that actually point to Barter 16 coming soon. For example, producer London On Da Track recently teased via Twitter that they handed the project in. Whether it was Lil Uzi Vert who did so or London himself, we don't know, but it's promising either way. Still, many fans (for good reason) won't believe it until they see it, but when they do, it'll most likely be quite the special occasion.

Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Barter 16 & Another Project On The Way

Another aspect of the Barter 16 hype cycle are Lil Uzi Vert's various studio sessions with other rappers and industry figures. Most recently, they teamed up with Veeze and A$AP Bari, who already have past history with Uzi and could make for some chemistry-filled collabs. In addition, none other than Birdman went to cook some stuff up with the "F.F." MC after he requested to be on the project. Just goes to show, folks: ask and you shall receive. Well, maybe being a ridiculously successful rap executive will get you farther in that regard.

In any case, hype is as prevalent as ever for Barter 16, and fortunately it seems like the leaks haven't turned the mixtape into a distant past. Perhaps in the near future we'll finally get to hear it, or this is just another case of eternal teasing and promises until it's actually ready. Whatever happens, we're here for it. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

