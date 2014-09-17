next week
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Barter 16" Gets Tentative Release DateSure, leaks and industry roadblocks might get in the way, but the Philly star is still set on releasing the anticipated mixtape very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial: Closing Arguments Start Next WeekThe judge didn't specify how long they would take, but it seems like this case is finally coming to a conclusion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Is About To Start A New Album CycleDrip Season is about to commence. By Noah C
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Teases "Fever" Debut With Her Ragtop Armada At Full-StrengthHot Girl Meg is building the hype over her full-length debut, slated for May 17th.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHBO Drops "Next Week On Game Of Thrones" TeaserBattle preparations, a few tete-a-tetes, and the trial of Jaime Lannister. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNAV Sheds Light On "Bad Habits" Album Dropping Next WeekNAV reveals the belly of the beast.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Wayne & Busta Rhymes Join DJ Kay Slay For "They Want My Blood"Busta Rhymes and Weezy play devil's advocate on Kay Slay's latest single.By Devin Ch
- SportsJoakim Noah To Sign With Memphis Grizzlies Next Week: ReportJoakim Noah looks set to revive his NBA career with the Grizz.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Shares "Adam And Eve" Music Video Snippet & Release DateNas readies the release of his first music video in 4 years.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Reveals Release Date & Cover Art For “Quavo Huncho”Quavo's anticipated solo album, "Quavo Huncho," drops next week!By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuicy J Announces New Single With Travis Scott Dropping Next FridayJuicy J has a new single with Travis Scott dropping next week.By Kevin Goddard
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Overtakes Drake For #1 On Billboard Albums ChartTravis Scott scores the 2nd largest debut in 2018 according to Billboard.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez & Bryson Tiller's Anticipated Collab Drops Next Week"Keep In Touch" drops next Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWale Teases Something New Dropping Next WeekWale has something for us on "7/31."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBrockhampton "Spoke To God" & She Told Them To Not Release New AlbumBrockhampton stays trolling.By Chantilly Post
- NewsChance The Rapper Announces Release Date For "Chance 3"Chance The Rapper's upcoming mixtape, "Chance 3," will be dropping next Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIs Kendrick Lamar's New Single Arriving Next Week? [Update: TDE CEO Responds]According to some, Kendrick Lamar's next single may be dropping next Tuesday.By Kevin Goddard