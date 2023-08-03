Lil Uzi Vert Admits That Nicki Minaj Pressed Them Over “Pink Tape” Album Title

Pink Tape‘s been out for a month now, and for many fans out there, “Endless Fashion” remains in rotation. Not only does it feature a charismatic performance from Lil Uzi Vert, but it’s another marker of a dominant year for Nicki Minaj. However, there was once a time when that collaboration wasn’t in the cards, and actually came about because Uzi was playing with her brand. Moreover, the Philly star recently sat down for a GQ interview about their No. 1 album, rehab, and a whole lot more. During their conversation, they remarked on how one call from Nicki late into the Pink Tape process pointed out the obvious potential for Queen Barb to be on something pink.

“Nicki hit me up like, ‘How you going to drop an album called Pink Tape and you know pink is my thing?'” Lil Uzi Vert revealed. “I was like, ‘Oh, no. You right. I’m going to send this over right now.’ And I sent it to her right there.” What’s more is that this has been a considerably pink year for Nicki Minaj, even by her high Barb standards. After all, you can’t make a hit song with Ice Spice for the Barbie film soundtrack and not expect a colorful presentation.

Furthermore, we’re glad that these former collaborators realized that this was too perfect of an opportunity to pass up. Ironically enough, “Endless Fashion” is an interpolation of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” Previously, Nicki Minaj spoke to JT, Lil Uzi Vert’s boo, about her verse on it, with the City Girl asking Nicki about how fast she handed it in. “Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm,” the Trinidadian MC explained. “When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling [them] ’30 mins’ then hitting [them] back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! I did that ALL DAY LONG YO.”

Meanwhile, with Pink Friday 2 on the horizon, fans can only dream of another collab between these two. Maybe the Queen will return the favor and have Uzi hop on a track that fits their brand. “Diamond Forehead,” “Pluto Power,” or another metal cover, perhaps? Regardless, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert.

