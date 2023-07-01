Pink Tape is finally here, and odds are that you like at least one of Lil Uzi Vert’s 26 tracks on it (although fan consensus indicates that people are mostly enjoying a big chunk of the tracklist). Still, even if you aren’t the biggest fan of the project, you can’t deny that songs like “Endless Fashion,” featuring Nicki Minaj, are clear highlights. On the bouncy and bright cut, the two MCs trade ridiculous bars, clever wordplay, and of course, plenty of flexes of their luxury fashion sense. In addition, it’s all brought together by a cheeky and instantly recognizable vocal interpolation of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee).”

First, the production on the track is relatively atmospheric, with minimal hi-hats, snares, and kicks making up the drum pattern. In addition, there’s not a strong or super prominent melody in the instrumentation, as Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj take up that responsibility vocally. Instead, the beat is grounded by occasional high-pitched synth keys and by washed-out and faint synth pads replicating the catchy tune of “Blue.” As such, it makes for quite the dreamy and spacey cut that doesn’t take itself too seriously, but ensures that the vibe of the track goes further than its novelty. What’s more is that both artists come through with some sharp bars and melodic phrases to fill the track up, especially Nicki.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape” Lives Up To The Expectations: Twitter Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj’s “Endless Fashion”

In fact, she and JT spoke on Twitter about the process behind her verse, with the City Girl asking how she turned it in so fast. “Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm,” the Queen explained. “When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling [them] ’30 mins’ then hitting [them] back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! I did that ALL DAY LONG YO.” Even Natalie Nunn reacted to the Queen name-dropping her in this verse, showing her love. If you haven’t heard “Endless Fashion” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout bars below. As always, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj.

Quotable Lyrics

B***hes only eatin’ when I dust crumbs (Dust crumbs)

I stay with that Uzi, I’m his plus one (Oop)

I was really in the field with Karl Lager’ (Oop), now it’s Heaven campaigns (R.I.P.)

Check in with Dapper Dan when I’m in Harlem

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape” First Week Sales Projections Are A Potential No. 1, Young Thug Album Moves 88K