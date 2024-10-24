Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Eternal Atake 2” Release Date

"Eternal Atake 2" is coming very soon.

Lil Uzi Vert fans have been waiting for Eternal Atake 2 for years now. Fortunately, however, it looks like they won't have to wait too much longer. Recently, the release date for the highly anticipated project was finally unveiled on iTunes and Apple Music. It's slated for release on November 1 and will feature 16 total tracks, according to NFR Podcast.

Of course, this is only a few days away, and social media users can't wait. While the release date reveal is certainly exciting, it doesn't necessarily come as a huge surprise. Last night, Uzi dropped the album cover on Instagram, along with a mysterious album trailer. Their bios on Instagram and Twitter/X were also changed to "ALL WHITE ALL WHITE ALL WHITE."

Eternal Atake 2 Is Slated For Release On November 1

Earlier this week, the cover art for all of Uzi's streaming releases was also updated on Apple Music and iTunes, and now features the Eternal Atake 2 logo. This coincided with the release of "Uzi the Earthling! (The TV Theme)," a 30-second intro for a non-existent show, which features no rapping. This prompted speculation that the album would be dropping sooner rather than later, which appears to have been an accurate assumption.