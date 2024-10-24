Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Eternal Atake 2” Release Date

Lil Uzi Vert fans have been waiting for Eternal Atake 2 for years now. Fortunately, however, it looks like they won't have to wait too much longer. Recently, the release date for the highly anticipated project was finally unveiled on iTunes and Apple Music. It's slated for release on November 1 and will feature 16 total tracks, according to NFR Podcast.
Of course, this is only a few days away, and social media users can't wait. While the release date reveal is certainly exciting, it doesn't necessarily come as a huge surprise. Last night, Uzi dropped the album cover on Instagram, along with a mysterious album trailer. Their bios on Instagram and Twitter/X were also changed to "ALL WHITE ALL WHITE ALL WHITE."
Eternal Atake 2 Is Slated For Release On November 1
Earlier this week, the cover art for all of Uzi's streaming releases was also updated on Apple Music and iTunes, and now features the Eternal Atake 2 logo. This coincided with the release of "Uzi the Earthling! (The TV Theme)," a 30-second intro for a non-existent show, which features no rapping. This prompted speculation that the album would be dropping sooner rather than later, which appears to have been an accurate assumption.
The news also arrives shortly after Uzi was spotted filming the trailer for the album in New York City. It's been rumored that they've been finished with Eternal Atake 2 for some time now and that it was initially supposed to drop this month before being pushed back. This is unconfirmed at the time of writing. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert finally unveiling the release date of Eternal Atake 2? Is it closer than you expected it would be? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it finally drops on November 1? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.