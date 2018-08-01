Heaven's Gate
- RandomLil Uzi Vert Shares 4 Cryptic Photos Referencing Heaven's Gate Mass SuicideEternal Atake is officially on the way?By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "New Patek" Gets Him In Further Trouble With Heaven's Gate CultLil Uzi Vert is being threatened further by the Heaven's Gate cult for using their imagery.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWhat Is Lil Uzi Vert Doing In A Helicopter?Uzi showed up to his show with G-Eazy in a chopper.By Brynjar Chapman
- Original ContentWhy Is Lil Uzi Vert Using Heaven's Gate Cult Imagery For His Artwork?Is Lil Uzi Vert's latest artwork reveal all about style, or is he actually into Heaven's Gate cult ideology? By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake" Art Has Heaven's Gate Cult Members Threatening To SueUzi has shared an alternate cover art that is less suggestive.By Alex Zidel