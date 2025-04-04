NORE Heartily Endorses Eric Adams As New York City Mayor For His Nightclub Plans

Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists Capone-N-Noreaga during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.
NORE caught a clip of Eric Adams' recent sit-down conversation with Andrew Schulz about a wide array of topics.

NORE is still a rapper at heart, but his increased media presence as Drink Champs host has certainly opened him up to a whole new world. Recently, he caught a clip of Andrew Schulz on his Flagrant podcast, who sat down with his team and with New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Schulz asked Adams a couple of quick questions about New York, including what borough he believes has the most attractive women. "I think all of them have great shawties," the politician responded in classic political fashion. "I drive my team crazy." Ultimately, the conversation led to Schulz crowing Queens as the borough with the best strip clubs.

"We need an E11Even in New York," Eric Adams stated, referring to Miami's 24/7 nightclub. "I spoke to some folks, we may be rolling that in soon." This is what led N.O.R.E. to praise Adams in an Instagram repost of the clip. "Best mayor in New York ever I love @ericadamsfornyc," he captioned the video. Despite the mayor's ongoing controversies, it seems like just the promise of a good time is enough to win many New Yorkers over. Also, we're sure that Queens bias came into play regarding the strip club conversation.

Did NORE Lose Weight?

Beyond Eric Adams, though, Noreaga, more commonly known as N.O.R.E., is making headlines for other reasons. A lot of fans expressed surprise at NORE's recently revealed weight loss, although fans who aren't as familiar with him might not see what the big deal is about. That's not to minimize any fitness journey, though, as the priority should always be health and wellness above any physical body standards. Perhaps that's something he can talk about with Eric Adams whenever they hit up the hypothetical 24/7 NYC nightclub.

Elsewhere, other hip-hop connections to Eric Adams are more random, such as his appearance in the "Juicy" music video from Biggie back in the day. He still faces some claims of wrongdoing, specifically fraud and bribery, but folks like N.O.R.E. will always be there to focus on the fun. Should things be different? Probably, but with so many clouds hanging over our heads, a bit of light is always welcome.

