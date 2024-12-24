N.O.R.E Claps Back At Dame Dash For His Comments About "Drink Champs" Protecting Jay-Z

Dame Dash Is Now "Lame Dash."

N.O.R.E is starting to get tired of Dame Dash talking about him and his Drink Champs platform. According to AllHipHop, he hit back at the former Roc-A-Fella head honcho after suggesting that they have been protecting Jay-Z since his rape allegations arose. Dame made the comments on a recent The Art Of Dialogue interview, saying, "Like, he can control Black media 'cause a lot of them either work or do business with him. But, like, you know, Drink Champs can't get him out of this one, and neither can Charlamagne. 'Cause those are the guys that hold him down no matter what he does anyway."

Dame then went on to say that he needs to start getting ahead of the "white media" such as People and Entertainment Tonight because "they on his head." Well, this eventually got to N.O.R.E, and he's now taking the time to respond. It began with an Instagram Story post in which he labeled Dame Dash "Lame Dash" and also "more clueless than Stacey [Dash]." Then, N.O.R.E publicly addressed the matter by responding with a video which is below.

N.O.R.E Doesn't Want To Take It There With Dame Dash, But He Will

In it, he suggests that Dame Dash is essentially not who and what he used to be. Moreover, he doesn't want to disrespect him any further than this clap back, but he's encouraging him to get his life in order before things possibly get out of hand. "I have been receiving it you have been coming at me," he began. You think I don’t got time. I’m not like these other people. I got time."