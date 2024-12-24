N.O.R.E Claps Back At Dame Dash For His Comments About "Drink Champs" Protecting Jay-Z

BYZachary Horvath356 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
n.o.r.e
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash attends "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: N.O.R.E. attends the "Piece By Piece" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dame Dash Is Now "Lame Dash."

N.O.R.E is starting to get tired of Dame Dash talking about him and his Drink Champs platform. According to AllHipHop, he hit back at the former Roc-A-Fella head honcho after suggesting that they have been protecting Jay-Z since his rape allegations arose. Dame made the comments on a recent The Art Of Dialogue interview, saying, "Like, he can control Black media 'cause a lot of them either work or do business with him. But, like, you know, Drink Champs can't get him out of this one, and neither can Charlamagne. 'Cause those are the guys that hold him down no matter what he does anyway."

Dame then went on to say that he needs to start getting ahead of the "white media" such as People and Entertainment Tonight because "they on his head." Well, this eventually got to N.O.R.E, and he's now taking the time to respond. It began with an Instagram Story post in which he labeled Dame Dash "Lame Dash" and also "more clueless than Stacey [Dash]." Then, N.O.R.E publicly addressed the matter by responding with a video which is below.

Read More: Latto's Latest Twerking Display Gives Fans A Serious Case Of Whiplash

N.O.R.E Doesn't Want To Take It There With Dame Dash, But He Will

In it, he suggests that Dame Dash is essentially not who and what he used to be. Moreover, he doesn't want to disrespect him any further than this clap back, but he's encouraging him to get his life in order before things possibly get out of hand. "I have been receiving it you have been coming at me," he began. You think I don’t got time. I’m not like these other people. I got time."

N.O.R.E continues, "So you know what I’m gonna do? Tomorrow, I’m gonna wind up in Paris. The next day after that I’m gonna wind up in Saint Barts, Saint Martin, Anguilla, the things you used to do. We’re trying to show you love but you keep coming at everybody. If you got beef with one person you supposed to keep that beef with one person. You got beef with everybody around him." N.O.R.E finishes with, "We don’t want to disrespect you and I’m trying not to as much as I can because I actually respect the s*** out of you, but you became the lame chatty patty person that you said you were against. Get your life together my number is the same if you wanna work it out."

Read More: DDG Responds To Intense Backlash Over Buying Halo A Ferrari He Can't Drive

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...