Eric Adams Under Fire For Jesus Comparison & Racial Remark At Black History Month Event

BY Caroline Fisher
Recently, Eric Adams sparked controversy with some comments he made at a Black History month event, and he's now facing backlash.

Last night (February 25), New York City Mayor Eric Adams sparked major controversy with his remarks at a Black History Month event. While boasting about all that his administration has done to empower the Black community, he called out critics within the community demanding that he resign. “This is a biblical moment,” he said. “When Jesus was on the cross, he said, ‘God forgive them for they know not what they do.’"

"All these negroes who are asking me to step down, God forgive them," he continued. "Are you stupid? I’m running my race right now.” For obvious reasons, Adams' remarks quickly went viral, and have sparked some strong responses from social media users. "Eric Adams is not a real human being," one X user writes. "Eric Adams has officially lost his damn mind and continues to embarrass our city," someone else says. Amid all of the backlash, Adams defended his comments during an interview with Good Day New York today. When asked whether or not he was suggesting that all Black people must support them, he set the record straight.

Eric Adams Controversy

"No, no, not at all. I’m asking for all New Yorkers to support me," he explained. Adams was then asked who exactly he was referring to. "Well, who who has asked me to step down?" he responded. "If you look at that whole speech, the speech talked about the continuation of light in your flame and continue to light and shine. And that’s what we’ve done in this administration with our team. So those who have called for me to allow my flame to prematurely be extinguished. That’s who I’m talking about."

"I thought I was very clear in my definition of what I said, all New Yorkers," he also added when asked to elaborate. "We got 8.3 million New Yorkers, 8.3 million people didn’t call for me to step down. I did just the opposite when I’m in the streets."

