Eric Adams says he wants to bring Miami's iconic nightclub, E11EVEN, to New York. He joked about the idea while speaking with Sneako and Amber Rose for a recent livestream on social media. Adams hosted them at the mayor’s official residence on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post.

The topic arose with someone else on the stream asking him what New York City is missing. "Outside E11EVEN?" Adam responded while laughing. The group then burst into laughter, with someone even joking that the idea isn't on Zohran Mamdani's platform.

Eric Adams has been facing tons of backlash for sitting down with Sneako, who has been accused of antisemitism many times over the years. He also has ties to white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote in response to the interview on X (formerly Twitter): "Who’s next on the guest list—David Duke?"

A spokesperson for Adams defended his decision to host Sneako in a statement provided to The New York Post. ”Mayor Adams has always stood strongly with the Jewish community and will continue to do so without compromise. He has a long and proud record of fighting antisemitism, supporting Jewish causes, and building lasting relationships with Jewish leaders across the city and state,” they wrote. “The Mayor is frequently interviewed by a wide range of streamers, podcasters, and media figures from many backgrounds. While he does not share the views of all who interview him, his values remain unwavering. Antisemitism has no place in New York City, and no one can question Mayor Adams’ deep and ongoing commitment to combating hate in all its forms.”

Is Eric Adams Running For Mayor?

Adams, who was indicted on since-dismissed corruption charges last year, is still planning on running for reelection this year. In doing so, he opted out of the Democratic primary and will instead be running as an independent.

Early voting began in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary on Saturday. Candidates include disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the aforementioned Zohran Mamdani, Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams, and more.