Lizzo Bounces Her Bare Booty On IG Amid Weight Loss Praise

It's no secret that Lizzo has found herself at the center of quite a bit of criticism in recent months. After being accused of sexual harassment by various former backup dancers, the performer took a mini hiatus before returning to social media in full force. She was even a presenter at the Grammys earlier this month, which prompted mixed reactions from viewers.

Aside from that debacle, Lizzo's been a target for internet trolls since her initial rise to fame. Critics consistently bash the "Juice" performer for taking pride in her curves. Luckily for her, as well as her thirsty social media followers, she never lets that stop her from flaunting her figure online. Today, for example, she took to Instagram to model some skimpy new lingerie from her shapewear brand, Yitty.

Lizzo Flaunts Her Figure In Yitty Lingerie

She bared it all for the sultry selfie session, even turning around to give fans an up-close look at her bouncing backside. "Y’all better not sleep on this lace lingerie from @yitty 😏," she captioned the carousel. Countless commenters are glad to see Lizzo flexing her confidence, her recent weight loss, and her new Yitty pieces. Of course, haters have also found their way into the songstress's comments. Regardless, she later followed up with another round of photos, this time reminding users that her face card never declines.

Lizzo's booty isn't the only thing she's shown off as of late. Last month, she took to Instagram to boast about her impressive tour stats, despite the aforementioned lawsuit controversy. "2024: $85,000,000 tour gross, 883,500 tickets sold, 68 dates, 14 countries, 3 continents. IM REALLY THAT GWORL," she wrote. As expected, social media users are split on whether Lizzo should be celebrating in light of the lawsuit, but she continues to either way. What do you think of Lizzo flaunting her figure on the Gram? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

