Lizzo Flexes Her 2023 Tour Stats In Spite Of Ongoing Controversy

If there was one story most music fans remember from Lizzo in 2023, it's the controversial lawsuit filed against her by her former dancers. Fans were shocked last year to find that backup dancers who had worked with the popstar had filed a lawsuit against her and another one of her creative collaborators. The lawsuit leveled some pretty serious allegations of workplace misconduct which even included accusations of sexual abuse. While she was quiet for a while, the "About Damn Time Singer" has begun to return to both public events and social media.

But one particular social media post is dividing her fans. Lizzo has never been a stranger to flexing her accomplishments, though it's normally in an attempt to motivate her fans. But in a new Instagram post, she flexes the impressive touring numbers she achieved in 2023 despite the controversy. "2024: $85,000,000 tour gross, 883,500 tickets sold, 68 dates, 14 countries, 3 continents. IM REALLY THAT GWORL" the caption of her new post reads. It's attached to a trio of recent pictures and videos of the pop superstar. But in the comment section, there are plenty of fans expressing hesitation with her bragging. Check out the full post and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Lizzo's Best Bars About Self-Acceptance

Lizzo's Massive Touring Numbers

In the comments there are plenty of fans uncomfortable with her flexing. "I mean, congratulations but Jesus," one of the top comments on the post reads. And they aren't alone. "This is so out of touch and tone deaf" and "Taylor and Beyonce don't have to brag about their income. Please don't be that girl. Be humble" two other comments read.

Lizzo hasn't released much new material recently and much of the news surrounding her has been lawsuit developments. Last month she asked the court to seal the documents related to her sexual harassment lawsuit. News on the various suits filed against her has slowed in the weeks since. What do you think of Lizzo bragging about her touring numbers despite her outstanding harassment lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Lizzo's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]