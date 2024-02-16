Kanye West And Ty Dolla $ign To Host Two More Listening Parties In Italy

Last week, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally dropped their new album VULTURES 1. The project was teased for months as one release date after another passed. Eventually it was announced that the project would be split into three volumes. The first chance fans had to hear the final project came during a listening party the duo threw in Chicago that fans online could also pay to tune into.

Despite the album now having already been released, they just announced some new listening parties to play it for fans in person. The two shows will bring VULTURES to Italy later this month. The first event will take place in Milan on February 22. The second will take place in Bologna a few days later on February 24. Some fans may want to attend a listening party with the future of the album's availability on streaming services in question. The album was absent from Apple Music for multiple hours earlier this week following a dispute with the distributor for the project.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West Taking "VULTURES" To Italy

For fans who want to hear the duo perform the songs from VULTURES 1 rather than just listening to the album, they just made a big announcement. The pair will be headlining Rolling Loud California later this year. While there, the pair are likely to make the live debuts of many of the songs from the album. One of the songs on the album is currently unavailable on streaming. "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" was subject to a copyright claim made by the estate of Donna Summer.

It wasn't the only issue taken with the album's sampling. Ozzy Osbourne personally tweeted at West for using an uncleared sample during one of the listening parties. The sample in question was eventually replaced on the album itself. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosting more listening parties for VULTURES 1 even though it's already be released? Do you think the album will be able to stay on streaming services permanently? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]