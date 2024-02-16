"Vultures" First Week Sales Projections Increase Amid Distribution Drama

Say what you will about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new collaborative album Vultures, but it's been the talk of the town all week. Moreover, whether folks are discussing some of their favorite moments or unpacking the controversies behind the release, everyone has something to say about the LP. If you remember last time we got projections for its first-week sales, this first installment in an allegedly longer series was expected to sell around 140K units. However, a new report from HITSDailyDouble on Friday (February 16) indicates that it's now expected to sell over 150K units and debut at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with less than a full week of availability.

Furthermore, this last point will be quite an interesting one for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign because of how difficult it's been to put Vultures out. The album already disappeared several times from Apple Music after failing to appear on Spotify in the first place. This was due to various distribution issues, which since resolved themselves temporarily with a simple change letting the album back on the streaming platform. As such, many folks wonder what difference these removals and issues caused when it comes to the project's bottom-line sales, streams, and marketing.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign “Vultures 1” Review

Not only that, but Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign faced a whole slew of other technical problems with Vultures. Sample clearance issues, delayed live events, clearing verses... the list goes on. Still, it seems like the duo hasn't given up yet and doesn't mind continuing to deal with these headaches. They are apparently holding more listening parties for the collab album and for its supposed sequels, but this time, in Italy.

Meanwhile, with more live performances scheduled (such as for Rolling Loud California), we'll see how much longer the Vultures train stays on track. Well, not having a clear track seems to be the point, so we'll see how much longer they can keep this all up. If previous Ye rollouts are anything to go by, then this is just the beginning. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and Vultures.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Track Taken Off Spotify After Donna Summer Estate Complaint