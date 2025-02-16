Lil Wop Claims Kanye West Message Him With A Request To Delete "That Video"

Former Gucci Mane protege Lil Wop surprised social media on Saturday with an alleged text thread from controversial mogul Kanye West about a "deleted" video. The Atlanta rapper shared a screenshot from Ye asking him to delete a since-deleted video from his recently deleted file. The message reads: "I know you still have the video I told you to delete in your recently deleted if you could kindly send me a screenshot that the video has been removed or meet up so I can see you delete it." Lil Wop Instagram post with the screenshot reads, "Constantly harassing me for no reason I've been sent death threats and etc... I never thought I would be going through something like this lol."

The video in question remains unknown. Neither rapper provides context to what the requested video is or consist of. Kanye West has not commented on the validity of Lil Wop's alleged messages at press time. Before that, a connection between Ye and Wop was unknown.

Lil Wop & Kanye West Connection

Born Louis McPherson, Wop has recently faced significant personal challenges. On October 13, 2024, authorities in Gwinnett County, Georgia, arrested him on charges of public indecency and theft. Reports indicate that officers discovered McPherson engaging in inappropriate behavior in a hotel stairwell. During the arrest, he appeared visibly distressed, as captured in footage showing him crying in the back of a police vehicle. In addition to his legal troubles, McPherson has publicly navigated complex issues regarding his gender identity. In February 2022, he announced his bisexuality via Instagram. Later, in August 2023, he expressed intentions to transition but subsequently reversed this decision. As of January 27, 2025, McPherson corrected a follower on Instagram, stating, "I'm a girl," indicating a renewed affirmation of his gender identity.