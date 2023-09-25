Blueface’s “Hacked Twitter” Excuse Doesn’t Fly With Fans After Explicit Baby Photo Post

From the moment that tweet landed on Blueface's Twitter account on Sunday (September 24), social media has been anticipating dire consequences are in store for the "Thotiana" artist. In the midst of (yet another) online battle with Chrisean Rock, the father of three posted a photo of their son's genitals for his millions of followers to see, putting his co-parent on blast for seemingly neglecting to deal with the issue. According to the new mother, she's been doing her best and staying on top of Junior's appointments. Meanwhile Blue has hardly been doing anything to support her through this difficult transition.

Immediately after Blue shared far too much information with the world, he began facing criticism and backlash. "This what my son d**k look like [and] she worried about me and Lil Baby c**k. Like bih, get our son's c**k right then do what you want," the California native wrote when calling out his Cr*zy In Love co-star. The post has obviously since been removed, and on Monday morning, Blue gave us his best attempt at covering up his wrongdoing.

Blueface Claims His Phone was Stolen This Weekend

"My phone was stolen yesterday," he wrote earlier today, "I just got a new one guys. I'm back, my Twitter was hacked," the MILF Music founder declared. Unsurprisingly, the replies are full of people raising their eyebrows at the messy situation. "Ni**a found out posting a baby’s private part is illegal now he tryna say he was hacked LMFAOOO," one user speculated. "It took him almost a full day to come up with this 💀," another person chimed in.

Besides the now-deleted NSFW photo of his son that landed on Blueface's Twitter profile this weekend, the internet is also discussing a viral video of Jaidyn Alexis. In the clip, YouTuber DDG orders at a restaurant while the "Stewie" rapper works behind the counter. Despite claims that it was captured after her recent feud with Blue, it actually came from 2021, and the California native had no problem defending his co-parent for working so hard at his family's shop.

Twitter Reacts

Keep scrolling to read what Twitter users are saying about Blueface's stolen phone claim. Do you think the 26-year-old could be telling the truth, or should he expect a visit from CPS in the near future? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

