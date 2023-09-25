Chrisean Rock Promotes New Music Following Blueface’s Latest Scandal

Chrisean Rock shared a video of herself working on new music in the studio, Monday, just hours after Blueface came under fire for posting a picture of their baby son's genitalia on Twitter. “This how I’m feeling,” Rock captioned the video.

Fans shared in disbelief that she's already working on new music following the drama. "Man go take that baby to get surgery you steady tryna play us that trash ah music," one user commented. Another wrote: "You making a song while yo son Johnson hurting."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Attend Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Rock addressed the situation with Blueface and their son more directly on Instagram Live. In doing so, she threatened to take legal action against her ex. "Blueface, you're going to jail,” she said. “I'm pressing charges that's all I have to say." From there, she noted that her lawyer was already on the case. As for Blueface’s post, he complained about his son suffering a hernia while sharing the inappropriate picture. "I only went to b more for the surgery but when we got there they said you missed the appointment it was two days ago the doctors are busy now we have to reschedule at that moment I knew she wasn’t really up for the challenge," he wrote in one post. Blueface later claimed to have been hacked.

Chrisean Rock Teases New Music

"My phone was stolen yesterday I just got a new one guys im back my twitter was hacked," he wrote in a post after the fact. During her aforementioned Instagram Live session, Rock accused Blueface of lying about having been hacked. Be on the lookout for further updates on the situation as well as new music from Rock on HotNewHipHop.

