Chrisean Rock Apologizes To Keke Palmer: “Mothers Should Uplift Each Other”

Blueface isn't the only person Chrisean Rock is constantly changing her mind on. The 23-year-old has now also issued an apology to Keke Palmer – another new mother – who sent an outpouring of support to her fellow star via social media to start off the week. Unfortunately, the message wasn't particularly well received, seemingly due to the large amount of stress Rock is currently under. Her emotions have been running higher than normal due to her baby daddy, Blueface's questionable decision to post a photo of their son's genitals on Twitter. The "Thotiana" rapper now claims he was hacked, but few are buying the story.

When Rock first came across Palmer's message of support, she expressed a desire for people to text or DM her instead of speaking out on her behalf. There's hardly been a day when the Baltimore native hasn't been publicly slammed since announcing her pregnancy. As a result, it's understandable that she's feeling so fed up now. After taking some time to reflect and re-read the lengthy think piece, however, Chrisean felt inclined to apologize to the 30-year-old for lashing out earlier in the day.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Baby Is “At Risk & Needs [To] Be In A Hospital,” Wack 100 Says

Chrisean Rock Walks Back Shade Thrown at Keke Palmer

"I'm glad Keke entered the chat," the Baddies cast member tweeted on Monday (September 25) afternoon. "Other mothers should uplift each other instead [of] other s**t." I'm sorry Keke, I read it wrong [and] got to popping my s**t 'cuz this s**t so sensitive [right now]," Rock emotionally vented. "I'm just done with [people] speaking up against me through a sensitive situation [right now]."

Keke Palmer likely didn't expect her comments on Blueface and Chrisean Rock's messy situation to make headlines. Of course, the 30-year-old probably knew she'd be in the news when she had far less to say on the topic of her own relationship status. In her latest interview, Palmer was asked where she and Darius Jackson stand after this summer's infamous Usher controversy. Read her coy answer at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Keke Palmer Refuses To Clarify Relationship Status With Darius Jackson

[Via]