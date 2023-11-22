Chrisean Rock Gets Her Nails Done With KSuave's Name On Them

Rock reportedly already has her new man's name on her nails.

Chrisean Rock is no stranger about showing her affection to the men in her life. Just last week she appeared on Cam Newton's podcast Funky Friday where she discussed her tattoo of her now-ex, Blueface and how their relationship deteriorated over time. "This is the n***a that put me on, I ran up a bag with, and we was friends," she explained. But things didn't last, "it got toxic and we wanted to control each other," she concluded.

But now she's once again showing her embrace of a new man. For weeks, many thought that new man was Lil Mabu who Chrisean recently collaborated with on a song that marked her first hit on the Hot 100. But in recent days she's been spotted with KSuave and she seemed to recently make their involvement official. She did that by showing off her nails on Instagram, which she got done so that each of them reads his name. As you'd expect, fans had a variety of intense reactions to the move. Check out the clips of her nails and various fan reactions to them below.

Chrisean Rock's New Nails

In the comments, fans mostly aren't taking Chrisean's side. "Everything she does is a passive aggressive move against blue or blue baby mum.
Everything," one of the top comments reads. Others point out how her behavior continues to center Blueface in her life. "Damn could of did that with blu lol ksuave dating a chick with another man face tatted lol I think it’s staged ain’t no way," another comment reads asking why KSuave is dating Chrisean in the first place.

Fans also ask in the comments why she is so obsessed with getting her boyfriends names on her body so quickly. Eagle-eyed fans spotted earlier this year that she got an NSFW tattoo of Lil Mabu's name. The move came shortly after the pair first became associated. What do you think of Chrisean Rock getting her rumored new boyfriend's name painted onto her nails? Let us know in the comment section below.

